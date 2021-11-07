Six injured after indiscriminate gunshots by National Security Operatives at Suhum

Nana Amoako Darko

At least six persons have sustained gunshot wounds after indiscriminate gunshots during the enstoolment of a top national security capo as Akyampimhene of Suhum in the Eastern region on Saturday, October 6, 2021.

The victims were rushed to Suhum Government Hospital in an ambulance.



The injured include ushers and drummers at the traditional event.



The gunshot incident occurred in the house of the newly enstooled chief Nana Amoako Darko after a firearm being carried by a police officer went off.



Starr News has gathered that some of the victims were in critical condition.

The enstoolment of the top national Security capo at the Jubilee House, Nana Amoako Darko as Akyampimhene of Suhum brought a joint team of about 100 armed national security operatives, Military and Police who took over the streets of Suhum amidst indiscriminate firing of live bullets into the air.



The gunshots escalated when the Nana Amoako Darko was being paraded in town to show him to the subjects.



This created fear and panic among residents of Suhum.