Six marijuana dealers busted in police raid

The Asikuma District Police in an operation has arrested six marijuana dealers at Breman Brakwa in the Central Region.



The raid which took place over the weekend forms part of efforts by the police to root out persons who sell and distribute the illegal substance in the communities in the area.

Confirming the arrest, the District Commander, Chief Superintendent of Police, Emmanuel Odonkor Baah, told GNA that, his outfit has for some time now been monitoring spots believed to be the hub of Indian hemp in Brakwa. Some personnel from the police service were deployed to the identified locations where six suspects were arrested.



Chief Superintendent Odonkor Baah noted that some of the dealers managed to escape during the operation. According to him, the suspects who are in police custody will be prosecuted if found guilty.



He again warned parents who usually visit the police station to cry and plead for the release of their wards to desist from the act.



“It is common to see these vigorous and energetic youth rather engaged in causing chaos and confusion in public,” said Chief Superintendent Odonkor Baah.