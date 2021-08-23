Six-month-old baby, others die in road crash

Bodies of the victims have been deposited at the morgue

Some nine persons including a six-month-old baby have been confirmed dead in a deadly crash at the Apedwa section of the Accra to Kumasi Highway in the Eastern region.

The accident, from what this website has gathered, happened on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at about 6:40 pm.



According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred when a driver, who was driving a Mercedes Benz Sprinter bus with registration number GT 7394-14 with passengers on board from Nkawkaw towards Accra, made a reckless overtaking on reaching Apedwa pig farm junction.



In the process, the bus collided with a Burkina-bound DAF trailer truck with registration number 2459 T1 03, driven by Yakouba Sanogo age 34.

This resulted in the car crashing into the bush killing nine passengers made up of six females, including the six-month-old baby, and three (3) male adults on the spot.



The bodies of the victims were conveyed and deposited at Suhum Government Hospital mortuary for preservation, identification, and autopsy.



The remaining injured victims were rushed to the Suhum Hospital and Kibi Government hospital for treatment.