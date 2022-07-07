0
Six persons suspected to be involved in Adum Afrancho murder case rearrested

Thu, 7 Jul 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has rearrested and remanded all six persons who are alleged to have been involved in the murder of a 38-year-old at Adum Afrancho following a disagreement.

This comes after the prime suspect, Mr. Kwasi Brefo Manu was remanded, while five other accused persons including the Chief of the area and a police officer were granted bail on Tuesday.

Following the granting of bail to the suspects, the prosecution told the media that new charges have been filed against the suspects and they have been rearrested and remanded.

The prime suspect was charged with murder while the others were initially charged with rioting and possession of an offensive weapon.

The prosecution has also confirmed that the police officer, Chief Inspector Opoku Addai who is alleged to have aided the prime suspect in committing the act, has been interdicted by the police administration.

The suspects are expected to reappear before the Asokwa District Court on 15th July 2022.

