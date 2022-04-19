0
Six suspected armed robbers arrested in Accra and Central Region

Tue, 19 Apr 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Police Service says six alleged armed robbers have been arrested between the period of April 15 and April 17, 2022.

According to the Police, the suspects were arrested through a targeted intelligence led-operations in connection with a series of robberies including carjacking in Accra and Central Regions.

“The six suspects, Jibrila Musa alias Danturi, Hussain Sampa, Daniel Acquah, Anthony Sackey, Michael Ojo and Ade Banjor were arrested at various locations across the two regions.

“Items retrieved so far from the suspects are one locally manufactured gun, one foreign pistol, a cache of ammunition, two iPhones and four wristwatches,” the Director, Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Supt. Alexander Kwaku Obeng narrated in a press release seen by Starrfm.com.gh

Supt Alexander Obeng further disclosed that the Police also retrieved one of the stolen vehicles during the operation.

Attached is the full press release from the Ghana Police Service:

