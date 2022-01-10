Six teenage armed robbers arrested

The oldest among them is 25, while the others are 19, 18, 17, 17 and 16 years

The police have arrested six teenage armed robbers at Nsoatre in the Sunyani West District of the Bono Region after they allegedly robbed a driver at gunpoint.



A report by DailyGuide revealed that the suspects went away with an amount of GH¢1,000, mobile phones among other personal items.



The teenagers which include a girl have been identified as Agyeiwaa Isabella, Vincent Kyeremeh, Andrews Kyeremeh, Prince Kyeremeh, Takyi Richard, and Edmond Asare.



According to DailyGuide, “they were accused of pulling a locally manufactured gun on one Okofo Dartey, who was in charge of a black KIA Picanto car with trade plate number, DP 7412-22 and robbed him of his money, Itel and Infinix phones, a black polish, and a shaving machine when his car developed a fault at about 9:50 pm off the Nsoatre- Berekum Highway near the Roman Catholic Church last Friday.”



The victim, 43, told the Nsoatre Police, the suspects, attacked him while he was relaxing in his car after it developed a fault.



He said the suspects pulled out a locally manufactured gun. Threatened to kill the driver should he refuse to surrender his items.



He said they took his phones, money and other items after which he raised an alarm which led to the arrest of the suspects, with the help of community members.



The police officers together with the complainant were dispatched to the scene where the complainant identified Agyeiwaa Isabella and Edmond Asare as part of the gang and the suspects were rounded up.



They have since been detained separately, pending further investigations.