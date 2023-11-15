Six women vying as NPP parliamentary candidates in Volta Region

NPP logo

Source: GNA

Six women are among the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) aspirants vying for the parliamentary candidacy in the Volta Region.

A total of 29 aspirants including the six women are aspiring for the position in 13 constituencies within the region.



The women are Madam Fidelia Abla Awakoe, Ketu South; Lady Elizabeth Segbenu Agah, South Tongu; Juliana Kpedekpo, Adaklu; Millicent Nana Yaa Sokro, Ho Central; and Mrs Anoinette Oklu and Setorwu Abla Ofori-Atta vying for the sole of Kpando seat.



The National Executive Committee of the party has set November 14 to 16, 2023 for vetting of aspirants of parliamentary candidate across the country.



Aspirants from Keta, Ketu South, Akatsi South, North Tongu, South Tongu and Central Tongu constituencies will go through the vetting process on Tuesday November 14.



Aspiring candidates from Kpando, South Dayi, Agotime-Ziope, Adaklu, Ho West and Ho Central will have their turn on Wednesday, November 15.



Aspirants from Afadzato South will be vetted on the third day, which is Thursday November 16 to bring closure to the vetting process.

Akatsi North and Ketu North, have been exempted from the exercise for reasons not explained by the release.



Alhaji Masawudu Osman (Chairman), Kwadwo Afari and Kwame Peter tasked to superintend over the vetting exercise in the Volta region, the release said.



The party has scheduled the conduct of its Extraordinary Constituency Delegates Conference for Saturday, December 2, 2023, to elect the party’s parliamentary candidates in constituencies where the Party has no parliamentary representation.



Meanwhile, the National Executive Committee has rescheduled the date for the conduct of the Party’s Parliamentary Primaries in Constituencies where the Party has sitting Members of Parliament.



The new date for the conduct of the primaries is January 20, 2024. Nomination shall open on December 20, 2023, and close on December 22, 2023, with the Hohoe Constituency being the only representative, as Mr John-Peter Amewu holds the only seat out of 18.