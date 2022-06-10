Skeletal remains of a 65-year-old man found in his room in Bonsu Nkwanta

Fri, 10 Jun 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com
The skeletal remains of a 65-year-old man have been found in his room after several months of being dead.
It is unclear when the farmer died, but the remains found were all skeletal.
The incident occurred at Yehowah Nkwanta in Bonsu Nkwanta electoral area in the Juaboso district of the Western North region.
According to a report filed by Sikaba, the deceased had a sour relationship with his neighbours and was not on talking terms with them.
He stated that because the deceased was not on talking terms with the neighbours, nobody noticed his absence from the house.
The man has been identified as Mr. D.K Boadu.
Some residents have described the incident as shocking.
Source: rainbowradioonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Green Ghana: Asantehene leads tree planting in Ashanti Region
- Step down if you can’t deliver – Northern Regional Minister told
- Opinion leaders advised to put the Law above cultural opinions
- I thought I was securing my future - Struggling lady cries out
- New Juaben Traditional Council outdoors new Paramount Chief
- Read all related articles