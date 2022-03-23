Slain Immigration officer: GIS calls for information leading to arrest of murderers

The Immigration Officer, was shot dead at Kokoligu, a village between Nandom and Hamile

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has called on persons who can provide information leading to the arrests of the murderers of one of its officers, AICO I Michael Otu to do so in order to ensure justice for the slain officer.

The Immigration Officer was shot dead at Kokoligu, a village between Nandom and Hamile in the Upper West Region.



The incident occurred on Tuesday, 22 March 2022.



In a statement, the GIS said: “While we call for calm, together with the Defense Intelligence and Police, all efforts in the pursuit of the perpetrators cum their modus operandi behind the callous killing of this selfless Patriot is a necessity.



“We call on anyone with positive leads to volunteer same in order to allow justice to take its own course.”



It added: “We shall leave no stone unturned in pursuit of the perpetrators of this barbaric incident. They may run but they can't hide!”

According to the Upper West Regional Police Command, it picked up information about the shooting incident and proceeded to the scene of the incident.



The Immigration Officer was found dead in a pool of blood.



It noted that preliminary investigation “revealed that the officer had had six gun shots from the rear by his attackers largely suspected to be smugglers. It was further established that the fallen officer might have had a struggle with his assailants preceding his slain.



“His body was hidden under a bridge whilst his motorbike and helmet were found some 100 metres away from the remains.”



Also, the investigation revealed that the deceased officer’s “weapon was taken away from him by his assailants.”

The body of the officer has since been deposited at the St. Theresa's Catholic Hospital.



The Police are therefore urging persons who can provide information that will lead to the arrests of the murders of the Immigration Officer.



Until his demise, AICO I Out was with the Operation Conquest Fist (OCF) at the Hamile detachment.



He was for night duty on the Ghana Burkina Faso border to serve his Homeland when he met his untimely death.