Slain Zambian woman buried in Ho

Coffin of Lizzy Mudenda being lowered

The body of the slain Zambian woman which was found in a refrigerator in her boyfriend’s room on November 22, this year at Ho-Fiave was laid to rest at the Ho Public Cemetery yesterday.

This was preceded by a brief and solemn burial service which was led by the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and Volta Regional Police Chaplain, Reverend Francis Amenuvor.



He said that the gruesome death of Elizabeth Mudenda was a cause for grief and devastation to her family back home and the Zambian community in Ghana and many Ghanaians.



However, ASP Amenuvor said God’s comfort was capable of healing every pain.



The Zambian High Commissioner, Mr. Richard Mwanza, who was at the grave side thanked the Volta Regional Police Command and the Ho Municipal Assembly for their immense contribution towards the burial of the deceased.



He said that Ghana and Zambia were sisters in their political history and culture, for which reason the sad incident of Mudenda’s death should not destroy the strong bond of solidarity between the two countries.

Tributes were paid by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of the Volta Region, DCOP Edward Kwateng, Ho Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Richard Divine Bosson, representatives of the family of the deceased and members of the Association of Zambians Living in Ghana.



Elizabeth Mudenda, commonly known as Lizzy, was born on November 3, 1999 at Bulanda Village in the Pemba District in the Southern Province of Zambia.



She was the fifth child of Mr. and Mrs. Mudenda.



Lizzy attended Bulanda Primary School and then proceeded to Chisekesi Secondary School, which she completed in 2018.



After that, she went to Monze Town and worked at a restaurant there for two years before moving to Ghana in June 2021.

Neighbours who could not put up with the stench from the room of Fiagbedzi and the dense cloud of houseflies hovering around his window alerted the police that day.



After the door was forced open, the body of Lizzy was found in a double-decker fridge in the room.



Meanwhile, a police manhunt for the boyfriend of the deceased, Augustine Fiagbedzi, a Togolese, is underway.