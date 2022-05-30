Slain lawyer’s colleagues petition Police, others to probe his murder

IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

Ten Colleagues of the Accra-based lawyer who was killed by suspected armed robbers have petitioned the Director-General of the CID, Minister for Interior and the President of Ghana BAR Association (GBA) to probe the death of Richard Badombie.

“We the undersigned are the learned colleagues of Richard Badombie Esq, who was gruesomely murdered in the wee hours of Saturday 28th of May 2022 by some unknown gun men on the Bole-Bamboi Highway.



“The bizarre circumstances leading to his death has left us petrified and constrained us to petition your outfit for immediate investigation into the matters recounted hereunder,” portion of the petition reads.



They disclosed that “We are reliably informed that no valuables of the occupants of the vehicle were taken by these armed men and none of other occupants were shot at or injured.”



Meanwhile, the Police in the Savannah Region has arrested three suspects in connection with the killing of a young lawyer.



According to the Police, the suspects include Beninois and Malian nationals.

Narrating the arrest, Savannah Regional Police Public Affairs Director, Inspector Owusu Agyekum, said “Some suspects were rounded up and we are still carrying on with the investigations. We are still looking for one man but we have three people in our custody.”



“Because of the nature of the activities there at the moment, we don’t want to mention names,” he disclosed on TV3.



Inspector Owusu Agyekum explained that “the man lives alone so when he is traveling to his hometown where he will be out for three days, he has to carry the bull dog along because there is no one in the house to feed the dog and not that he carried the dog along from protection.”



