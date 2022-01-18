Slain police officer paid highest price in service – ACP Kwesi Ofori

File Photo: The slain police officer was stabbed to death on Saturday

ACP Kwesi Ofori, Director of Public Affairs Ghana Police Service, says the Police officer, who was killed in line of duty, has paid highest price in service.

The Police officer at the Nyamebekyere Police station in the Berekum District of the Bono Region, was stabbed to death by a suspect on Saturday.



The suspect had been apprehended for threatening to harm a member of the community.



A statement by the Police Service mentioned that the suspect, Yaw Peprah, stabbed the officer at the counter severely on the neck and other parts of the body with a knife he had hidden in his pocket.



The officer, who sustained various degrees of injuries, died when he was being rushed to the Hospital



“On reaching the frontage of the Police station, the suspect who was armed with a knife hidden in his pocket attacked and stabbed the NCO severely on the neck and other parts of the body. The NCO was rushed to the Holy Family Hospital for treatment but died shortly on admission,” a police statement said.



The suspect who fled the scene after the incident was hunted and shot after several attempts to disarm him failed.

“He was shot after several attempts to disarm him failed. He was also sent to the Holy family Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival,” a police statement said.



Commenting on the issue in an interview with host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, the Director of Public affairs Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori, stated that the Police service is shattered by the demise of the officer.



He added that the highest price in the Police Service is for one to lose his or her life in the line of duty.



He reiterated that the Police Service will not be intimidated and that they will continue to protect lives of Ghanaians.



The body of the officer was flown to Accra and deposited at the Police Hospital for preservation and autopsy.