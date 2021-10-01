Slaps and police arrest: The chaos that characterised Wa MCE’s confirmation

The confirmed Wa MCE, Issahaku Tahiru Moomen

• The MCE nominee for Wa has been confirmed by Assembly Members

• His confirmation however was characterised by chaos



• Two persons were arrested following the incidents of chaos that erupted at the Municipal Assembly hall



The President’s Chief Executive nominee for the Wa Municipal Assembly, Issahaku Tahiru Moomen was confirmed on Thursday, September 30, 2021.



His confirmation however did not happen without incident as the voting process is reported to have been characterised by chaos and some pockets of violence.



According to a report by Adomonline sighted by GhanaWeb, confusion erupted in the Wa Municipal Assembly Hall after the counting of ballots initially showed that the nominee had polled 29 votes instead of 30 votes required for his confirmation.



After careful scrutiny of the ballots, a vote that was initially rejected by the Electoral Commission during counting was re-adjudged as a valid vote, thus increasing votes in favour of the nominee to 30 and confirming him for another term.

The presiding officer, Adam Iddrisu Third man, in his announcement of the final results said “the yes votes were 30, representing 66.7 %, the no votes were 15, representing 33.3%, rejected ballots 0.



“And by this results, the president’s nominee in the person of Issahaku Moomin Tahiru is confirmed and declared as the honourable member for the assembly.”



This development led to a chaotic situation which resulted in the arrest of two individuals by the police as one was alleged to have slapped an Assemblymember in the heat of the moment.



The Wa Municipal Electoral Officer in a further explanation of why the ballot which was in contention was finally admitted as a valid vote said “there was no mark made at the no column, if a mark was made at the no column at the same time yes column, then it would have been a complete rejected ballot.”



The confirmed nominee who was renominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his part called on the people of Wa Municipality to reach out to him in the interest of the municipality.



“Who feels that my first tenure has not been so much good for them, to come in and I am ready to improve upon what happened in the previous period to bring everybody on board,” he stated.