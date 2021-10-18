Slaps, blows, free-gor-all fight at confirmation of Cape Coast MCE

Ernest Arthur, Cape Coast MCE-elect

There was a free-for-all fight at the confirmation ceremony of the Cape Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) nominee, Ernest Arthur.

The nominee has been confirmed as MCE after previously failing to get the nod of assembly members of the Cape Coast Metropolis two consecutive times.



He secured 45 votes out of a total of 63 votes, enabling him to meet the two-thirds required of him to be confirmed as MCE.



However, the exercise did not come without a drama as there were disagreements on the counting process which led to the snatching of ballot papers, exchange of blows and slaps before the security officers managed to restore order.

Meanwhile, some aggrieved assembly members have accused the MCE nominee of bribing them and promised to return the money.



They resolved to continue to reject him.