21
Menu
News

Slaps fly as husband and wife beat side-chick on live radio

WIFE AND HUSBAND BEAT SIDE CHICK Husband and wife beat side-chick

Sat, 3 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Drama unfolded on the famous Auntie Naa show on Oyerepa FM as a side chick who dragged a married man to the show ended up being a victim of an assault by the man and his wife.

In an edition of the show which has gone viral on social media, one could be heard blaming the side chick for snatching her husband, describing the side chick as 'husband snatcher'.

In a rebuttal, the side chick asserted that if she(the wife) wasn't mad, she wouldn't be talking like a mentally challenged woman.

In the course of the heated exchange, the wife disclosed that the lady had birthed a child for her husband because she was a prostitute.

This angered the side chick who asked the wife if she looked like a prostitute to her, “God forbid will I chase your husband. Do I look like a prostitute to you”.

But the wife retorted that her husband informed her that he was driven into the relationship by the lady. This revelation infuriated the side chick who turned to the husband to demand answers. In the course of the interrogation, the side chick landed a slap on the man's cheeks, which attracted an immediate response from both the wife and the husband on the show.



ADA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was in shock when Akufo-Addo allowed Dampare to mistreat me – Owusu-Bempah
Govt did not conduct pre-shipment inspection - Health Minister tells court
Hopeson Adorye on Owusu Bempah's NPP role
'I can’t believe what I am hearing from Owusu-Bempah' - NDC lawyer
Adom-Otchere 'celebrates' output of new A-G
Here are the 13 unaccredited PhD courses offered at University of Ghana
Okoman Council fires Akufo-Addo over Akuapem chieftaincy conflict
Rev. Owusu-Bempah hits Akufo-Addo, Bawumia
Wassa Akropong bank robbery suspects arrested; one shot dead
Akufo-Addo reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi MCE