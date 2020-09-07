General News

Slaps fly at radio station over NPP, NDC achievements

The two political commentators could not agree on achievements of their party

What started as a very civil live radio discussion on the comparison of achievements between the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) ended on a sad and violent note.

Ali Wuni Abdul-majeed who is a Communications Officer of the NDC and the North East Regional Treasurer of the NPP Mustapha Sumani had appeared at Walewale based Eagle FM to debate on the achievements of their parties.



The NPP executive claimed his party achieved so much that it was difficult for Ghanaians to be swayed by the sweet talk of the opposition. He cited the creation of the six new regions as one of the major achievements of the current government.



“NPP has created 6 regions and we need to praise them. Gonjas were looking for their own region for over 20 years but it has been achieved under the current administration. We used our sense to ensure that new regions were created”, he said.



But the NDC representative on the show questioned if he had some sense for claiming it was only the NPP that worked towards the creation of the new regions but that it was collectively done.

This however did not go down well with the NPP treasurer who pounced on him with a hefty slap amidst shouts “foolish boy, who has no sense”.



Both were heard trading blows on live radio as producers of the show had a hectic time restraining them bringing the discussion to an abrupt end.



Watch video below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.