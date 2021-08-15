'Sleeping' Akufo-Addo, 'comedian' Bawumia - Blakk Rasta descends on President and Vice

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his vice Dr Mahmudu Bawumia

•Blakk Rasta has expressed disappointment in Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

•He had hopes in Bawumia to turn the country's economy around



•He also criticized President Akufo-Addo for failing to protect the public purse as he promised



Ghanaian radio show host, Abubakar Ahmed (Blakk Rasta) has taken President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to the cleaners over how the duo are governing the country.



Blakk Rasta in an outburst on his show on Zylofone FM went heavily on the Vice President for his perceived deception of Ghanaians.



In a lengthy rant, Blakk Rasta slammed Bawumia for delivering on what he promised during the campaign.

He claims, like many Ghanaians he was hooked onto the Bawumia bandwagon and had absolute belief in his to turn around the fortunes of the country.



He has, however, been disappointed heavily hence the decision to use his platform to register his displeasure.



On Nana Akufo-Addo, he noted that while the President promised to protect the public purse, he has rather become in his estimation a party to the emptying of the public purse.



“Bawumia came into this country with a fresh mind and fresh energy. All of us gravitated towards him. In fact, I personally visited him in his home. So happy to see such a strong powerful young man with all the economic ideas in his hand. Somebody flexed with the top guns in different financial institutions. Who else will not thumbprint for a man like that?



“But the moment he went on his campaign trail, you could tell that this was not a politician, he was a comedian. Bawumia spoke a lot of English and used a lot of nasty language whiles campaigning. One of his biggest thug lines was incompetent Mahama. He spoke a lot of English that that gave us undoubted erections. We were waiting for the saviour of the economy to rescue this country into El Dorado.

“Today, Bawumia is blaming the economy’s terrible outing on demons and principalities. When I heard that I thought I was listening to Reverend Owusu Bempah. Now I hear, he even wants to be president, who will vote for you? A few six boys around you are the ones who will vote for you.



“Even them if they become wise, they wouldn’t vote for you. Look at your performance and now he is talking about breaking the eight. They are not looking at the demonstration hitting them left, right and centre. They are not talking about the wanton disrespect for the taxpayer’s purse that a sleeping and snoring president like Nana Akufo-Addo said he was going to protect. Not knowing we were voting for Ataa Ayi and his Ataa Ayi Vice President into power.



“How many people believed that Bawumia had the magic wand to turn things around? Because he spoke like a demi-god. He gave us the trust, belief and hope that this is the man we have been waiting for. A man with everything – eloquence, bravery, oratory, personality, aura and everything but he is a comedian,” he said.