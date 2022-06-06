'Slogans' don’t fight terrorism – Adam Bonaa

Security and Intelligence expert, Dr. Adam Bonaa

Security and intelligence expert, Dr. Adam Bonaa has called on the National Security Ministry to desist from the use of Slogans in their counterterrorism efforts.

This follows notice by the National Security ministry to the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) of the Ghana Armed Forces and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) over the suspicious movement of masked persons aboard motorbikes in the Garu, Bunpurugu and Nanpanduri Districts of the North East Region.



Speaking to GHOne News’ Emmanuel Agyabeng, Dr Adam Bonaa lamented how the letter leaked into the public domain and called for a more coordinated effort to fight terrorism.



“I am wondering how the letter leaked. These are some of the things we need to be questioning. We need to have a more coordinated effort at dealing with terrorism in this country. Our Approach looks very Disjointed. Some of these things will put people into panic mode because the letter says CDS and IGP should take action – What type of action should they take?,” Dr. Adam Bonaa quizzed.



“It is just not enough to put out information that has found its way into the public domain and you don’t come back with better particulars. Meanwhile, you are saying, “See something, say something”. My point is that we believe in slogans and slogans don’t fight terrorism in this country, ” Dr Adam Bonaa added.



The “See something, say something” referred to by Dr Adam Bonaa is a citizen Education Campaign launched by the National Security Ministry some two weeks ago to help raise awareness and alertness on a possible terrorist attack in Ghana. Persons who notice anything unusual are to inform the various agencies by dialing toll-free number 999, any of the security agencies’ phone numbers or their social media handles.

The Ministry selected a number of ambassadors, including. to help with the awareness creation. But Dr Adam Bonaa says the move rather exposes the ambassadors to terror attacks and called on them to resign from their roles..



“They have appointed some ambassadors and research shows, nowhere in the world are ambassadors appointed and their images splashed over social media, their profiles everywhere and you want them to sensitize the public. You are exposing them to Terror attacks and I have said, that those who have been nominated to do this work should rescind that decision to be part of this campaign else you are likely to be kidnapped, targeted, and all that. I think our leaders should come again with better particulars,” he said.



He, however, urged persons living in the Garu, Bunpurugu, and Nanpanduri Districts to go on with their normal activities, relax and draw the attention of security agencies to suspicious activities in the area.



He added that the National Security Ministry needs to be up and doing with information to aid the citizenry in accurately reporting when they see something suspicious in their environs.