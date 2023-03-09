Slow down; most things on social media are fake – Obuobia cautions youth

A former Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Obuobia Darko-Opoku, has urged the youth not to be swayed by a lot of the things they see on social media.

She explained that there is a high tendency for a lot of young people to be influenced by the lavish lifestyles they see people exhibit online but the truth is that most of them are made up.



She stressed that young people should pull the brakes on their expectations in life, especially if it is from what they see people share online.



“One step at a time; slow down… It seems everyone on social media presently is infected with the same problem. Go to IG, TikTok, Snapchat, even Facebook, the value is the same. People are driving borrowed cars and acting as owners of those cars, and you want one of those cars?



“It’s not for her. She has a deal with the car dealers… so, just in case you don’t know, let’s tell you that it’s not everything you see on social media that is real. Some, and I mean most of them are fake,” she stressed.

Obuobia Darko-Opoku was speaking at the Women of Valor event in Accra.



Watch her speak in the video below:







AE/BB