Smart policing must be adopted in this modern era – Minority

• A Ranking member of defence committee in parliament has said the rampant cases of robbery in the country doesn’t augur well with the development of the country and a smart policing approach must be adopted

• He said the country cannot be successful in policing without intelligence and the creation of the police intelligence directorate to serve as an anchor to police operations



• He urged that government take a smarter approach in policing in order to prevent an anarchy in the country



A ranking member of defence committee in parliament, James Agalga, is calling on the government to provide modern and sophisticated equipment to the police to beef up its operations.



He said the new era of technology has made it possible for the procurement of high and advance technological tools for policing.



According to him smart policing is able to promote citizen friendliness and much investment must be made in equipping the police service of Ghana.

“In modern times, smart policing is the new concept many democracies are adopting. Smart policing promotes citizens friendliness. We cannot be successful in policing without intelligence and the creation of the police intelligence directorate to serve as an anchor to police operations seems not be hitting the right notes,” he said in a press conference in parliament.



He further said “We do understand that the Ghana police service is clotted with many pensioners who are either on contract or extension of service. We agree that giving contracts to officers after they hit the mandatory retirement age is 60 is the prerogative of the president but if government decisions do not produce the results that citizens expect, the peace and security that we so desire, we will become spectators and not citizens if we fail to raise the red flag.”



He said the death of the police could have been avoided if measures were properly adopted to protect police personnel who guard the bullion vans in the country.



