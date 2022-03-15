Smokeybeatz signs management deal with Hammer’s Image Vault Africa

Smokeybeatz

Hammer of The Last Two Music Group has announced the signing of Smokeybeatz with a declaration that the young music producer will stand out in 2022.

"That boy is amazing. He's shy when it comes to going out there; I'm trying to push him. I just signed him actually," Hammer said on Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z.



The record producer, known in real life as Edward Nana Poku Osei, touted the potentials of Smokeybeatz as he highlighted some of things that informed the decision to sign the young music producer.



He said: "He is amazingly talented. He will just sit down in a few minutes and come out with something that's unbelievable."

Having signed the producer on Image Vault Africa Limited, Hammer disclosed that he had sent some of the works of Smokeybeatz, affectionately called Smokey the Creator, to Sarkodie, Edem and other musicians and the feedback has been positive.



Hammer who is one of the most revered veteran music producers further noted that he intends building a solid brand for producers so they excel in the music space and also enjoy royalties due them.



"What I'm doing in the background is that I'm signing producers, giving them management," Hammer said, adding "I want to help these producers package themselves properly, do their splits in the studio..."