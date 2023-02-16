0
Smuggling cocoa to other countries is not the best – MP to farmers

Cocoa Bean Cocoa is a major cash crop for Ghana

Offinso South Member of Parliament, Isaac Yaw Opoku, has stated that smuggling cocoa from the country to Togo and other countries is not the best for the economy.

The MP said Ghanaian cocoa farmers owe a duty to the country to trade their cocoa beans through acceptable practices and avoid smuggling them to neighbouring countries.

He admitted the country is facing an economic crisis, but it takes a collective responsibility to address them.

“We have admitted that the country is in an economic crisis, and we need every Ghanaian’s help to address these challenges. The government has spent money on a mass spraying operation. Togo does not participate in mass spraying. Farmers in Togo do not receive government fertiliser. Farmers in Cote d’Ivoire do not receive these benefits.

However, the Ghanaian government has managed to provide you with all of these benefits, and now that the cocoa harvest has arrived, you will be unable to sell it to Togo and other countries. I’ll make an appeal to them to stop. Smuggling would have an impact on our economic fortunes.”

He advised the government to raise producer prices on a regular basis to prevent farmers from smuggling cocoa to other countries.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
