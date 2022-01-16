Snatched car with baby on board retrieved by police

The snatched car is currently at the Ashanti Regional Police Headquarters

Car snatchers abandon car with baby on board after hot chase

The police in Kumasi on Sunday, January 16, 2022, embarked on a hot chase involving some car snatchers who had made away with a car from its owner at Santasi.



The car with a baby on board was abandoned by the snatchers who fled into the bush at Dakwadwom when they couldn’t get away from the police.



According to graphic.com.gh, the police received information that two men wielding guns had taken a car from its owner at Good Hope Chapel at Santasi and swiftly informed all mobile patrol teams in the metropolis to watch out for the car.

The Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Godwin Ahyiano, told the media that upon sighting the reported car, the police gave the suspects a hot chase during which they (suspects) abandoned the car and fled into the bush.



The vehicle, he said, has been moved to the Ashanti Regional Police Headquarters and the baby reunited with the mother.



He added that the patrol vehicles were still in pursuit of the suspects and all other operational units have been put on high alert.



ASP Ahyiano also assured that the police will continue to keep the metropolis and the whole region safe.



“The command would also like to appeal to the general public to give any credible information that will lead to the arrest of the suspected criminals,” he said.