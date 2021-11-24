Snr NDC member rallies support for Wontumi to be re-elected

Chairman Wontumi

In what has become a rare case, a founding member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is rallying support for the Ashanti Region Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

Alhaji Saani Senior described Chairman Wontumi as the best candidate for the NPP.



“NDC supports Wontumi because he gave a good show in the 2020 elections,” he said.



“We shall do everything possible to ensure Wontumi wins the chairmanship position next year,” Alhaji Saani added.

These seeming show of support for the NPP regional chairman has sparked debate in the Ashanti Region with some labelling it as sarcastic in juxtaposition to the performance of Chairman Wontumi in last year’s elections.



The NPP lost 4 seats in the region, namely Ejura Sekyedumase, Sekyere Afram Plains, Asawase and New Edubiase constituencies, despite a promise by the embattled chairman to win all seats.



The gains of the NPP in the Ashanti Region dropped from 76.3% in 2016 to 71.64% in 2020, whereas the NDC appreciated its gains from 23.0% to 26.08%.