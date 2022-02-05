So ‘disrespectful’ to replace Alan with Krapa – Source

Alan Kyerematen

A source inside the current government has described the supposed replacement for Trade Minister John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen with one Herbert Krapa as a “neophyte” unfit to step in the shoes of the former should he decide to resign.

Describing Mr. Krapa as “Gabby’s pet project”, the sources said it is highly “disrespectful of the pedigree of Alan to have that Gabby pet project boy in the Ministry to take over.”



The unnamed source considers it an “affront” and part of a quest to “lower the estimation of Alan Kyerematen in the eyes of well-reasoned Ghanaians” ahead of the tough internal primaries of the NPP.



Alan is expected to slug it out with Vice president Dr Mahamadu Bawumia and others in the NPP’s internal primaries.



This is after reports indicated President Nana Akufo Addo had asked presidential aspirants holding ministerial positions to step down by June 2022, and that Herbert Krapa has reportedly been earmarked for the substantive ministerial position at the trade ministry while Agric Ministry is under consideration.



Earlier Sources (names withheld) within the Presidency and the Ministry of Trade have said no decision had been taken yet for the young Deputy Trade Minister Herbert Krapah to take over from his boss Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng.

But the sources said the claim was not only born out of ignorance, it was also created to undermine or unsettle the political trajectory of the trade Minister.



“No such decision has been taken or communicated to the Trade Minister. Who issued that directive? Even if a directive like that is to come it cannot be sent to Herbert Krapa or any of the deputies.



“These are orchestrated ideas to raise tempers within the party “, the source said on Wednesday, February 2.



He added, “The president has not earmarked Hebert Krapa to take over from Alan, not today, not tomorrow. Who in his normal senses will make such directive at this time of the year? I am sure it is to test the water but it won’t fly”.