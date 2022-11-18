1
So government didn’t foresee GH¢142m expenditure of National Cathedral? –Franklin Cudjoe asks

FRANKLIN CUDJOE 580x400 President and Founder of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe

Fri, 18 Nov 2022

President and Founder of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has bemoaned the explanation given by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on the government’s expenditure on the National Cathedral of Ghana project.

In a tweet shared on Friday, November 11, Cudjoe said that the explanation given by Ofori-Atta implies that there was no planning for the Cathedral project.

“142million cedis for a Cathedral is made on the basis of contingency? We didn't foresee the expense on this project? Really?” the tweet he shared read.

Ken Ofori-Atta, while appearing before the ad-hoc committee investigating a vote of censure motion against him, on November 18, 2022, denied the illicit usage of monies from the contingency fund for the construction of the National Cathedral.

He, however, stated that funds from the contingency vault which is not peculiar to his government but a practice that has been in existence were used for the Cathedral project.

“I say with both humility and confidence that I have not breached the constitution in making payments to support the construction of the National Cathedral of Ghana. I have taken no money from the contingency fund to make payments for the National Cathedral.

“Expenditures in respect of the National Cathedral were made from the contingency vault under the other government obligations vault as has been the practice before my tenure. I have several copies of payments from the contingency vault dating back to 2015 to share,” he said.

“Honourable co-chairs as Finance Minister I am fully aware of the approval procedures for use of the contingency funds and I have not breached its requirements,” he added.

