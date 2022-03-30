2
SoNA 2022: President Akufo-Addo lacks confidence to talk about economy - Minority Leader

Minority Leader In Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader of Parliament

Wed, 30 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The president lacks the confidence to talk about increasing economic challenges

The president is still promising Ghanaians, Haruna Iddrisu

President Akufo-Addo expressed happiness over the passage of the E-Levy

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, has said the president does not possess the confidence to address the economic issues facing Ghanaians and the state of the economy.

He made the statement in parliament after the president delivered his State of the Nation’s Address on 30th March.

According to the leader of the minority caucus in parliament, they expected the State of the Nations Address delivered by President Akufo-Addo to reflect the growing hardships and sufferings of the Ghanaian people.

“Mr. Speaker, we have heard His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, we expected him to deliver the two State of the Nations Address which will reflect the growing hardships and sufferings of the people, regrettably, he himself today, does not have the confidence even to talk about the economy or the state of the Ghanaian economy”, he said.

Mr Haruna however posited that the State of the Nations Address delivered by the president was characterized by slogans and more promises directed at the Ghanaian people.

“He himself today, does not have the confidence even to talk about the economy or the state of the Ghanaian economy, he is continuing with his promises and slogans but Mr. Speaker, as a constitutional imperative, we are prepared and ready to debate them”, he added.

The president however expressed enthusiasm over the passage of the controversial Electronic Transaction levy which is expected to rope in the informal sector and broaden the country’s tax net.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
