SoNA 2022: Tamale Interchange was the most satisfying birthday present – Akufo-Addo

President expresses joy over opening of 1st interchange in northern Ghana

We have achieved most in road infrastructure than any other govt



My govt has constructed 10,875km of roads in 5 years – Akufo-Addo



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed his excitement at the opening of the Tamale Interchange, which is the first interchange in the northern part of Ghana.



The president, who celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, said that he considers the opening of the Tamale Interchange a very satisfying birthday present.



“Let me mention that yesterday, it was my honour and great pleasure to have commissioned the Tamale Interchange, the first such interchange in the northern sector of our country, which the people of Tamale celebrated. I considered it to be a most satisfying birthday present. We intend to continue with the building of roads around the country to accelerate the opening up of our country,” he said at the 2022 State of the Nation Address.



Akufo-Addo said that his government had achieved the most when it comes to road infrastructure than any other government Ghana has had.

“… it is in the road sector that we have registered the greatest infrastructure achievement. I know that the word “unprecedented” is often used with careless abandon in our public discourse, but I use it carefully and purposefully. In the five years of my government, so far, more roads have been built, improved and upgraded than at any other equivalent period under any government in the history of Ghana,” he said.



He added that the government had constructed “some ten thousand, eight hundred and seventy-five (10,875) kilometres of new roads have been constructed in these five (5) years.”



The president celebrated his birthday on March 29, 2022, the same day the E-Levy was passed, and the senior national team, the Black Star of Ghana, qualified for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.



Some members of the minority caucus of Parliament have alleged the majority caucus in Parliament passed the levy as present to the Akufo-Addo.



Watch video of the president's statement below:



