Social media campaign hits KNUST management over 6000 deferred students

KNUST Students Protest Deferrals.jfif Students of KNUST are protesting a directive by the school's management

Thu, 21 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

8% of KNUST students to miss out on end of semester exam

Management of KNUST resolves to defer courses of students owing fees

KNUST management asked to rescind new directive

There is a currently a social media campaign against the decision by the management of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology to defer the courses of some 6,000 students.

The victims of the decision which comes in the wake of the university’s end of semester exam according to the management are those who have failed to meet the school’s requirement on fees payment.

“Dear student, your programme has been deferred as you have not met the minimum requirement of the KNUST fees Credit and Debt Management Policy. Thank you,” a copy of a message sent to the affected students by the management said.

Following the management directive, several students and persons sympathetic to the affected students have taken to social media to protest the decision.

As of midmorning on Thursday, April 21, 2022, the hashtag #ContiAgainstDeferrals ranked amongst the highest trends on Twitter.

The campaign led by the Unity Hall of the university also known as Conti has seen several posts being made in solidarity of the affected students.

Meanwhile the Traditional Council of Unity Hall in a statement, has appealed to the Vice Chancellor and the university management to review the decision.

