Social media campaign hits KNUST management over 6000 deferred students

There is a currently a social media campaign against the decision by the management of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology to defer the courses of some 6,000 students.



The victims of the decision which comes in the wake of the university’s end of semester exam according to the management are those who have failed to meet the school’s requirement on fees payment.



“Dear student, your programme has been deferred as you have not met the minimum requirement of the KNUST fees Credit and Debt Management Policy. Thank you,” a copy of a message sent to the affected students by the management said.

Following the management directive, several students and persons sympathetic to the affected students have taken to social media to protest the decision.



As of midmorning on Thursday, April 21, 2022, the hashtag #ContiAgainstDeferrals ranked amongst the highest trends on Twitter.



The campaign led by the Unity Hall of the university also known as Conti has seen several posts being made in solidarity of the affected students.



Meanwhile the Traditional Council of Unity Hall in a statement, has appealed to the Vice Chancellor and the university management to review the decision.



See some of the #ContiAgainstDeferrals tweets below:

Stats shows that the debt in the world since covid has increased immensely…Yes some invested their money because when they were ready to pay the fees lecturers were on strike and did not know whether they will ever return but some too weren’t given at all#ContiAgainstDeferrals — QuamhiNeverLies (@SammySparrow8) April 21, 2022

We are in this together. Deferment is not an option ????#ContiAgainstDeferrals pic.twitter.com/XEwLE6kdsh — Lawyer Drake (@lawyer_drake) April 21, 2022

We are in hard times relax for the students. Give them some time please KNUST #ContiAgainstDeferrals — Dr. Sneaker Nyame (Best Shoe Plug) (@SneakerNyame_) April 21, 2022

#ContiAgainstDeferrals think about the economic hardships now … a policy you implemented while most of the students has already paid some of the fees @KNUSTNotice @GBCNewsroom @DannyNo22447454 why https://t.co/hE8fpuqa2m pic.twitter.com/lgurS9DT6d — Gosh???? (@kaybeestunna) April 21, 2022

In this times of sheer economic hardship, deferring about 6000 students due to their inability to pay 70% of their fees is disheartening. We plead with @KNUSTGH administration to reconsider their decision and give these students ample time to make payment.#ContiAgainstDeferrals pic.twitter.com/e3InZHWIYc — Amankwah Adjei Joseph (@Continental_Roc) April 21, 2022

#ContiAgainstDeferrals student loan koraa may3 oo.. students are really struggling to get money deferral ain't an option. Parliament house koraa de ECG ka na sch nkwadaa @KNUST_Live @chemineerscanty @kaybeestunna @JoyNewsOnTV pic.twitter.com/13gRChg9Tz — NaNa Akwasi (@GeraldMorgAN99) April 21, 2022

This is not the SRC we voted for ???? #ContiAgainstDeferrals pic.twitter.com/uMKHYwn6fi — hammy•AK-0002539????????????❤️???? (@HamiltonOpare) April 21, 2022