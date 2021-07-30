Social media critique, mockery trail govt's GH¢100 Cathedral fundraiser

Ofori-Atta revealed that the Cathedral will be commissioned in March 2024

• Government is urging citizens to contribute financially to the building of a National Cathedral

• Netizens are lambasting government over failed priorities



• Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta says the project will be commissioned on March 6, 2024



Social media reactions have trailed the appeal by government that Ghanaians contribute financially towards the building of a National Cathedral in the capital Accra.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Thursday (July 29, 2021) appealed to Ghanaians to help the government with fundraising eforts to help with the building of the proposed National Cathedral.



He told Parliament as part of his presentation of the mid-year budget review that government had acquired a short code to which citizens can donate GH¢100 each month towards the project.



The response on social media has been varied but largely critical of government and its plans.



There are those who choose to see the hilarious aspect of the move whiles for others, for as long as it was a voluntary endeavour, critics were making a fuss about nothing.



From celebreties, social commentators and ordinary Twitter users, government might as well use this fundraising method for other pressing interventions in the provision of social infrastructure and amenities.





Below are some of the reactions:





Did I just hear that our government wants us to do susu for a cathedral THEY wanted and not us??!!



Not susu for hospitals oh



Not susu for roads killing people everyday



Not susu for students learning under trees oh



SUSU FOR A CATHERAL!! — miss forson (@lydiaforson) July 29, 2021

The finance minister says we should all contribute 100 cedis every month towards the construction of the national cathedral oo Errrrr Mr Minister ???? — n.a (@thenanaaba) July 29, 2021

Finance Minister in Nima: everyone here is paying 100 cedis for the national Cathedral



Nima boys: pic.twitter.com/iVRY3AyodB — drip.gad Sancho???????????????????? (@Derekvybez) July 29, 2021

Finance minister: Ghanaians should contribute GHS 100 each for the national cathedral



Atheists: pic.twitter.com/wriir3AHY2 — Ayigbe biscuit ???????????? (@YayraAnnette) July 29, 2021

Ghana paaa deir play Dey wanna leaders demma eye top waaa.



How can you can and tell me to contribute 100gh every month for the construction of a National Cathedral?



Na at the end of the month how much manners Dey save? Did we make the promise with you? Mmooa!! — Mckenzy Burniton (@MckenzyMccarthy) July 29, 2021

Let all contribute to the building of the National cathedral to fight the 'demons and principalities' in the country ???????????? — Kwame Adu Sarpong (@KwameSarpon2) July 29, 2021

What impact would this national cathedral bring to Ghanaian youth,,,there's children still learning under trees!!!! Are we safe from this our wicked leaders #FixTheCountry — Ahmed???? (@glo_elias) July 29, 2021

Nana Addo taking money from us to build the national cathedral https://t.co/DJLe0CuU2K — ǩƜƐƘų ɃȽǟΏЌȿθл MD (@deBuShMaStEr) July 29, 2021

Ghana is struggling with financing education but government won't allow citizens to contribute formally through PTA dues and other levies to help run the schools. Rather government is asking citizens to donate 100 CEDIS a month to build a national cathedral. SAD. — Nimeliabi (@nimeliabi) July 29, 2021

Making the appeal during his Mid-Year Budget Review reading on July 29, 2021, Ofori-Atta said on the floor of Parliament that the objective of the fund-raiser is to get about a million Ghanaians contributing towards the construction.The initiative, according to the Finance Minister has been dubbed “Ketoa Biaa Nsua” which translates into "no amount is too small."

The building of the Cathedral is a subject that sharply divides opinion in Ghana but the Finance Minister said the Cathedral is expected to be commissioned on March 6, 2024.



“Work on the National Cathedral is progressing speedily and following the program of the contractor. The National Cathedral is expected to be officially commissioned on March 6, 2024. Upon completion, the National Cathedral will provide a space for formal religious activities of state and symbolize the enormous contribution of faith to nation-building,” he said in his speech.



He furthered that “this state and church partnership envisaged by the president to develop the National Cathedral is on course. An initiative; the GH¢100 a month also dubbed “Ketoa Biaa Nsua” will be launched by the trustees of the National Cathedral on August 12, 2021, to give as many Ghanaians as possible the opportunity to be part of the history of the National Cathedral,” he said.



“A special shortcode 979 has been developed for this purpose as we look forward to Mr speaker and all the members of this august house to join in the GH¢100/a month.”