Social media erupts over dismissal of Adwoa Safo as Gender Minister

ADWOA SAFO NEW Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo

Thu, 28 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has relieved Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, of her position as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection.

Director of Communications at the Office of the President, Eugene Arhin, in a July 28, 2022 statement, indicated that the termination of her appointment in accordance with Article 81 (a) of the Constitution and with immediate effect.

In her stead, Madam Cecilia Dapaah will continue as caretaker minister for the ministry.

“In accordance with Article 81 (a) of the Constitution, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has revoked the appointment of Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabena, as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, with immediate effect.

“The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, will continue to act as caretaker Minster for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, until such a time that President Akufo-Addo appoints a substantive Minister,” the statement read.

The announcement has gotten social media platforms, particularly Twitter buzzing with many expressing divergent views.

While some contend the termination of Adwoa Safo’s appointment has been long in coming, others have questioned why the president did not appoint a substantive immediately.

See some reactions from Twitter below















Source: www.ghanaweb.com
