2
Menu
News

Social media reactions to Bryan Acheampong's 'We won’t hand over power' comment

Bryan Acheampong7 Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency, Bryan Acheampong

Sun, 9 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency, Bryan Acheampong is trending on Twitter after some comments he made during a health walk at Mpraeso.

The MP is quoted to have said the New Patriotic Party will do everything within its means to win the 2024 general elections.

According to him, the NPP is not ready to hand over power to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), therefore his party will go into the election fully prepared.

Bryan Acheampong’s comments have infuriated some well-meaning Ghanaians and some gurus in the NDC.

It is on the back of these comments that the MP is trending on social media.

To some, his comments are worrying and therefore need to be attended to. Others also are of the view that the MP needs to be forgiven for making such comments.

Scroll below to read some reactions from social media users















VKB/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha