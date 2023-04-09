Social media reactions to Bryan Acheampong's 'We won’t hand over power' comment

Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency, Bryan Acheampong is trending on Twitter after some comments he made during a health walk at Mpraeso.
The MP is quoted to have said the New Patriotic Party will do everything within its means to win the 2024 general elections.
According to him, the NPP is not ready to hand over power to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), therefore his party will go into the election fully prepared.
Bryan Acheampong’s comments have infuriated some well-meaning Ghanaians and some gurus in the NDC.
It is on the back of these comments that the MP is trending on social media.
To some, his comments are worrying and therefore need to be attended to. Others also are of the view that the MP needs to be forgiven for making such comments.
Scroll below to read some reactions from social media users
In any serious country, the twerp of a Bryan Acheampong would’ve been picked up by the national security and o’ imagine this statement was made by an NDC member under this govt…..— ???????? Pray For Ghana ™ ???????? (@PrayForGh) April 9, 2023
God please deal RUTHLESSLY with these people for us!!!! ????????????
Any well-meaning Ghanaian and true respecter of DEMOCRACY including our devtal partners ie @USEmbassyGhana @UKinGhana @annesophieave @HCCanGhana @EuropeInGhana must be extremely worried about this HIGHLY VOLATILE statements made by Bryan Acheampong! pic.twitter.com/ozV44uq38X— ???????? Pray For Ghana ™ ???????? (@PrayForGh) April 9, 2023
I beg Ghanaians & the NDC @OfficialNDCGh to forgive Bryan Acheampong, MP Abetifi Constituency @NPP_GH for what he said. I wasn't his fault. @Joy997FM
Wee (ganja) smoking by MPs & politicians is getting out of hand. The IGP @GhPoliceService should urgently do something about it.— The Villager ???? (@TheVill60772553) April 9, 2023
We will never handover power to the NDC in 2024 , hope you all saw what happened at Ayawaso?”— Abena Nsia Nyarko ???????????????? (@NsiaAvena) April 9, 2023
"We are the real owners of Ghana and we will do everything to save Ghana, even if someone has to die."
- Bryan Acheampong
YOU'LL DIE FIRST, EVEN BEFORE NPP LEAVES POWER IN 2024???????????? pic.twitter.com/KoNtJfAbjy
Where's Sheikh I.C Quaye today? He shared the same arrogance in the latter days of Prez Kuffuor's. He saids, "the NDC will never come to power today or tomorrow" during their seven-teen member flagbearership contest in Legon. But they lost or? Bryan Acheampong will sleep in 2024.— Abena Nsia Nyarko ???????????????? (@NsiaAvena) April 9, 2023
I am waiting for your take on Bryan Acheampong before I will say anything— Mohammed Ahmed Ayuwba Bakayoko (@bakayooko) April 9, 2023
So the Peace Council is yet to condemn Bryan Acheampong?— Kwaku ???????? (@kwaku_rafiki) April 9, 2023
The Muslims Council of Ghana to? Catholic Bishops Conference? And other CSOs?
What a time to be alive
Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong has stated that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), will never hand over power to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2025. He said the party will ensure it remains in government at all cost. pic.twitter.com/mg76AOShh2— Isaac J.K Bediako (@ike_official1) April 9, 2023
What are u insinuating.Are u supporting the statement of this useless guy?Bryan Acheampong is a single individual nd the power of the people is stronger than any single person.When u speak like this,then u're giving his rants some weight. Do u think that NDC does not need power?— RAWBOSS 49ER (@salifumarcelli1) April 9, 2023
VKB/BB