Social media reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth II

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was declared dead on September 8, 2022

Social media has erupted with messages of condolence after the death of the much-revered queen of the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II was announced.

Some persons have expressed shock while others have said she lived and ruled the kingdom to the best of her abilities.



Her tenure as Queen of Britain gained her respect and love from her subjects, citizens of former British colonies and people around the globe.



As a former British colony, Elizabeth II was Queen of Ghana from 1957 to 1960, when Ghana became an independent sovereign state.



Queen Elizabeth II visited the Republic of Ghana from 9 to 20 November 1961 and from 7 to 9 November 1999.



See reactions below

7 Decades, 15 Prime Ministers. 1 Queen.



Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II #QueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/oshztAYzr5 — shittufowora (@ThisFowora) September 8, 2022

Bye Lizzy. Hello bad takes and funny memes on the internet for a week or so! — LowEnergyVideos (@videos_low) September 8, 2022

R.I.P to her majesty, lizzy ???? ❤ — toby/mo ???? (@hugranbooIive) September 8, 2022

Lizzy bite the dust yes, what a time! — Seasmoke (@cunnondrum) September 8, 2022