2
Menu
News

Social media reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth Dead Statement Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was declared dead on September 8, 2022

Thu, 8 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media has erupted with messages of condolence after the death of the much-revered queen of the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II was announced.

Some persons have expressed shock while others have said she lived and ruled the kingdom to the best of her abilities.

Her tenure as Queen of Britain gained her respect and love from her subjects, citizens of former British colonies and people around the globe.

As a former British colony, Elizabeth II was Queen of Ghana from 1957 to 1960, when Ghana became an independent sovereign state.

Queen Elizabeth II visited the Republic of Ghana from 9 to 20 November 1961 and from 7 to 9 November 1999.

See reactions below











Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Tell Ghanaians we used to have threesomes - Tonardo to Afia Schwar
Aisha Huang: Kwaku Baako's 2017 comment pops up
Govt selects Ashanti Airlines as strategic investor for home-based carrier - Report
Akufo-Addo appointees who are ‘under pressure’ to resign
Police arrest 5 Chinese in connection with missing Ellembelle excavators
Aisha Huang is a Chinese state spy sent to destroy cocoa sector - Prof Aning alleges
Video of Marcel Desailly discussing how to stop Ronaldo pops up on his birthday
How Aisha Huang got her Ghana Card
Big names at Hassan Ayariga's luxurious 50th birthday party
Why Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel