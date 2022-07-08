46
Menu
News

Social media users call for Akufo-Addo's resignation as UK PM resigns

Video Archive
Fri, 8 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government begins IMF negotiations

Fuel prices set to increase again

Ghanaians lament increase in cost of living

Social media users particularly on Twitter have demanded that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo resigns in the wake of a similar action by the UK Prime Minister.

Boris Johnson on July 7 announced his resignation as the Conservative party leader.

His resignation was triggered by myriads of issues including the cost of living crisis, a tax rise and most recently the mass resignation of cabinet ministers.

“I’d agreed with Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of our backbench MPs, that the process of choosing that new leader should begin now. And the timetable will be announced next week.

“So I want to say to the millions of people who voted for us in 2019, many of them voted Conservative, for the first time. Thank you for that incredible mandate. The biggest Conservative majority, since 1987,” he said.

While the dust is yet to settle over the matter, some social media users particularly on Twitter are calling on President Akufo-Addo to do the same.

The proponents have cited Ghana’s economic hardship coupled with the rising cost of fuel and the general increase in the cost of living as the basis for their demand

See some of the tweets below:

















Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Let's cut Bawumia some slack – Assibey-Yeboah
Court strikes out charges against NPP's Abronye
The most powerful politician who cannot be touched
What happens to the players who played in the qualifiers? - Delay asks
This is not BBL, my body is all natural - Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger
Africa is already part of Russia-Ukraine war – Ukrainian President’s aide
Bawumia will help break the 8 – NPP MP
Nat'l Cathedral: We have no information on construction – PPA
Nitiwul pleads with striking teachers
New E-Levy charges as GRA begins full implementation