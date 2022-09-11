4
Social media users commend Togbe Afede for rejecting Kennedy Agyapong's gifts

Togbe Afede Angry Face Wa.png Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV

Sun, 11 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A section of Ghanaians have sided with Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State's decision to reject gifts presented to him by popular New Patriotic Party MP, Kennedy Agyapong.

According to social media users who have reacted to the news, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central has on different occasions 'disrespected' the Volta chief and also made some damning comments on the people from the region.

As earlier reported by GhanaWeb, the MP visited Ho on Friday to pay homage to the chiefs and people of the Asogli State as part of the annual Yam Festival.

He presented some gift items to Togbe Afede but according to reports, the said items were rejected.

In viral videos from the durbar grounds, some men were captured packing packs of bottled water back into a vehicle believed to be owned by the MP.

Togbe Afede XIV topped Twitter trends on Saturday and Sunday with tons of tweeps sharing varied opinions on his move. However, a majority commended him for the wise move which they believe will serve as a caution to politicians in high positions.





















