2
Menu
News

Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony with wife’s party affiliation as key topic

Sammy Gyamfi And Fiancee 1 .jpeg Sammy Gyamfi and his wife

Thu, 22 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The marriage ceremony of Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and Irene Amankwaa Karikari has become the hottest topic on social media with users dissecting the issues from various perspectives.

Photos and videos of the private event held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, have been traversing the various social media platforms as discussions and debate continues to wage on the marriage.

Irene Amankwaa’s political affiliation has become a subject of interest with many wondering where her political loyalty lies.

Some known social media activists of the NPP are claiming her to be a member of the governing party.

Her curvaceous body type is also turning heads with former NDC firebrand, Stephen Atubiga being one of many people who are excited by the body.

There is also the political mischief of some people questioning why Sammy Gyamfi who has been hitting the government for economic hardship will hold such a lavish ceremony.

There are also critics who have been trying hard to identify who they believe to be amiss about the whole event, from the venue to the appearance of the couple.

There are also genuine admirers who are just happy that one of Ghana’s political figures has found a woman in whom he is well pleased.

The event had in attendance former President John Dramani Mahama, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, Sammi Awuku, John Boadu among others.

Read some of the comments below























Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
NDC Polls: Anita De Soso descends on 'outsiders’
I’m keen about 31st night more than Messi – Rev Owusu Bempah
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Related Articles: