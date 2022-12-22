Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony with wife’s party affiliation as key topic
The marriage ceremony of Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and Irene Amankwaa Karikari has become the hottest topic on social media with users dissecting the issues from various perspectives.
Photos and videos of the private event held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, have been traversing the various social media platforms as discussions and debate continues to wage on the marriage.
Irene Amankwaa’s political affiliation has become a subject of interest with many wondering where her political loyalty lies.
Some known social media activists of the NPP are claiming her to be a member of the governing party.
Her curvaceous body type is also turning heads with former NDC firebrand, Stephen Atubiga being one of many people who are excited by the body.
There is also the political mischief of some people questioning why Sammy Gyamfi who has been hitting the government for economic hardship will hold such a lavish ceremony.
There are also critics who have been trying hard to identify who they believe to be amiss about the whole event, from the venue to the appearance of the couple.
There are also genuine admirers who are just happy that one of Ghana’s political figures has found a woman in whom he is well pleased.
The event had in attendance former President John Dramani Mahama, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, Sammi Awuku, John Boadu among others.
Read some of the comments below
Sammy Gyamfi dey bite big cakes oo ???????? pic.twitter.com/NAZwaAWhpX— Paa Kwesi (@papakwesi_jr) December 21, 2022
Part of the talking points today has been Irene's curves. Sammy Gyamfi's bride. Here ????. pic.twitter.com/1KQswejIqh— Paa Kwesi Schandorf (@KwesiSchandorf) December 21, 2022
Sammy Gyamfi just whet my appetite for marriage. Fada Lord please can you hear me??— Cookie Tee (@TheCookieteeGH) December 21, 2022
Akwaboah did magic for Sammy Gyamfi pic.twitter.com/lsPs107B5b— KOJO DYNAMIC ???? (@AnnanPerry) December 21, 2022
