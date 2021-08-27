Social media users hail Chief Imam for donation towards National Cathedral

Chief Imam's donation was handed over when he received two top Christian clergymen

Social media users are reacting to the announcement by the Office of the National Chief Imam, that Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu has made a donation towards the building of the National Cathedral.



It was announced on Thursday, August 26, 2021; that the Imam was supporting the construction of the edifice with an amount of GH¢50,000.



Sheikh Sharubutu’s donation was made public when the Chairman of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees, Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah and President of the Ghana Bishops Conference, Archbishop Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle paid a courtesy call on him at his Fadama residence.

The Imam believes that his contribution will go a long way in helping construct the edifice which is being championed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government.



For many social media users, it is yet another testament of the unifying figure that the revered clergyman represents and another feather in his cap having championed inter-faith harmony for years now.



Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko posted on Twitter: Something deeply beautiful about Ghana: the peaceful co-existence and, more so, natural unity between Christians & Muslims. The State is building a National Cathedral through donations, not the Treasury. Today the National Chief Imam, Dr Sheikh Osman Sharubutu donated GHS50,000.



On his part, Vice President of Imani Africa posted on Facebook: “I hear the National Chief Imam (peace be unto him) has donated money to the National Cathedral project.



“Although I don’t support the cathedral project, I find this gesture so worthy of commendation. This National Imam is an amazingly thoughtful and effective leader.

“The religious harmony we enjoy in Ghana today can be attributed to his stellar leadership. He is so emotionally intelligent and never seems to make a mistake. He is absolutely one of our National Heroes of all time, and he should be celebrated before too long!!”







Below are other reactions from Twitter





God should just for the continuous peace and political stability of this country, grant the National Chief Imam Sheik Osmanu Nunu Sharubutu additional 100 years in health????????

He’s an embodiment of wisdom in every decision he takes. https://t.co/1vuauJUuw2 — Melki_Essilfie ???????? (@i_am_dindo) August 26, 2021

Ghana is such a beautiful country. It's our collective responsibility that can keep it as such.



The National Chief Imam, Dr Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, today contributed GHs 50,000 to help in the construction of the National Cathedral.#ForwardTogether pic.twitter.com/GyPINbrOty — AGENDA 111 ???????? (@justiceWinebia) August 26, 2021

The Ghana National Chief Imam today contributed GHs 50,000 to help in the construction of the Ghana National Cathedral. Where will you find this ? God bless our religious leaders ! Peaceful country as always pic.twitter.com/zya9wHkWcr — A M A O W A R E (@AmaOwareF) August 26, 2021

God has really blessed our country with peace. Can you imagine Chief Imam aslo donated towards the construction of the National Cathedral? — Boakye ???????????? (@nanasarpong___) August 26, 2021

Not surprising. The Chief Imam has been one of the most tolerant and generous religious leaders here. I also understand the reasoning behind a Muslim veep raising funds for a Christian project. But their actions won’t change much in Christian circles. https://t.co/VKpirvD86v — Nana Ama Agyemang Asante (@JustNanaAma) August 26, 2021

It's very very unfortunate of the chief Imam. https://t.co/QeEVdEZPsF — Kobby (@BovJos) August 26, 2021

As part of efforts to finance the project, the general public has been asked to willingly donate an amount of GH¢100.00 towards the building of the National Cathedral which has received stiff opposition from a section of the public.



The Vice-President recently called on faith-based organizations to willingly donate funds to build the Cathedral.