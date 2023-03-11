Social media users hail two kind-hearted drivers who returned GH₵200,000 missing cash

The drivers who returned the bag of money

Two good Samaritans who happen to be drivers from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region returned a bag containing an amount of GH₵200,000 to its own.

In a UTV video sighted by GhanaWeb, the drivers who happen to be friends found a strange bag in the station where they were loading passengers for their last trip of the night.



According to one of the drivers, he had no car and decided to join his friend to work. From about 10:30 to 11:00 pm, they had only 3 passengers in the vehicle. He, therefore, told the passengers that the car was not going to stop at Tech Junction and so they had to get another vehicle.



The driver said that he realized there was a strange bag in the station by a pile of rubbish and beckoned to his colleague to check its contents. Upon examining it, they realized it was money.



Upon getting to their destination, they rechecked the contents of the bag again and then decided to hand the money over to a trusted Police officer.



The Police officer then reported to Hello FM, whose manager made an announcement to which a lot of people called in and made claims for the money but the owner was eventually found.



The owner of the bag of money expressed his frustration over the missing money, claiming he had not had a proper meal in days and wanted to end his life.

The two drivers went ahead to express their gratitude to the Police officer, the radio station and advised the general public to be kind and not take what does not belong to them.



Watch the full video below:





Meet the kind-hearted drivers who returned missing GH₵200,000 1/2#UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/vFjouC0ouq — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) March 10, 2023

Eeeeii in this economy they have done well, they deserve appreciation ????????????❤ — Kwame Stephen (@Kwamestephen79) March 10, 2023

May God Almighty richly bless you guys???????? — Candice ♎???????????????? (@Octobercandious) March 10, 2023

Super! These men are really honest. May God bless them ???????? — Hugs 'N' Cuddles (@NiiBerry8) March 10, 2023

You’ve done a great job ???? — Mr.Poundx  (@MPoundx) March 11, 2023

Good name is better than riches Nkwasia proverb sei — David Jah Knows (@joojo_papa) March 11, 2023

SS/KPE