Social media users lambast GH¢25 million Cathedral funding amid impact of June 3 floods

Parts of Accra were impacted by the floods

Accra flooded after torrential rains

Government releases GH¢25 million as Cathedral 'seed money'



Twitter users slam government's lack of prioritization



Parts of the capital got heavily flooded from the afternoon of Friday, June 3 after heavy downpour triggered flooding that grounded parts of Accra.



According to GhanaWeb's tracking, the floods caused heavy traffic in parts of Accra leaving motorists stranded.



In the specific case of the road stretch from Achimota leading to Ofankor and Pokuase, the area had been taken over by flood waters on all sides.

The situation had forced motorists to use link roads in the Mile 7 - Tantra Hill and adjoining areas as they sought to access the areas beyond Ofankor.



Floods have become very common in many parts of the country, in Greater Accra especially, following torrential rains that began in the month of May.



Whilst the Ghana Meteorological Service has made it a point to update citizens with up to the minute weather reports on a daily basis, the Ghana Police Service has cautioned citizens to be safe amidst the rains and for parents and teachers to avoid leaving their children out in the rains as it may be dangerous.



People on social media - especially Twitter - are not enthused about the state of affairs and have drawn a nexus between the floods and recent disclosure that government had paid an additional seed money of GHC25 million towards the National Cathedral project.



The disclosure was made by North Tongu Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who himself posted a tweet on government's lack of prioritization citing the floods and the Cathedral expenditure.

Find below some tweets:





“Relax, please there are important things like the cathedral! It’s our top priority! @NAkufoAddo I’ve handled him for you. Add 25 million more to the cathedral, when people die from floods, we will go and pray for them there” ???????????????????????? https://t.co/KS1obptcA9 — B. by Sekumba (@Bridget_Otoo) June 3, 2022

How can you choose building cathedral over solving flood situations in Ghana?? Where lies our vision for the country? #accrafloods #FixTheCountry pic.twitter.com/yLMR4ptNpW — Sir Law (@Sirlaw_19) June 3, 2022

Sarkodie : Nana, so you mean the National Cathedral will fix the floods?



Nana Addo : Yes oo..we'll pray inside the Cathedral so that God will clear our drains for us.. #accrafloods pic.twitter.com/qoILkoucAI — trade ur time_n_talent (@Kobbisongh) June 3, 2022

It’s the year 2022. We don’t have even one train; not speed train ooo, train in the capital city of Accra. Our drains flood every time it drizzles. Yet, a cathedral is worth investing hundreds of millions of green dollars in. Someone please make it make sense? I dey wait. pic.twitter.com/UyBN2DeLht — Chief of the Bird App ???? (@SammieLoftus) June 3, 2022

The national cathedral is the only way to solve this flood issue. We can learn how to make a ship like Noah. Our leaders know better???? — Dr. Sneaker Nyame???????????????? (Best Shoe Plug) (@SneakerNyame_) June 3, 2022

The Accra Flood on June 3, 2022, 7years on when we experienced the June 3 flood cum fire disaster. Isn't it sad and shameful that Akufo-Addo recently released Ghc25m towards building national cathedral whiles these issues continuing?#accrafloods #StopAccraFloods #FixTheCountry pic.twitter.com/3gwDdf6xoy — The Watchman (@kingsenyo) June 3, 2022

You dey build cathedral while flood dey kill people eiiii hmmm bibinii y3 nipa oooo ????????????‍♂️ How God go answer your prayers. Chale let be serious for once err — KOFCITY KWESIARTHUR???????????????? (@kwesi_zitojnr) June 3, 2022

While Accra floods, wise men are using OUR money to fund someone’s personal promise to his God (a cathedral) while telling us to fix our attitude else they won’t use OUR money to solve our problems. Wow#accrafloods #FixTheCountry — Gold & Cocoa ???????? (@goldncocoa1957) June 3, 2022

Accra floods again



This is why we need the National Cathedral, prayers will prevent this ???? pic.twitter.com/jYJ0x7LjZf — NUNGUA BURNA (FACTOS RONALDO) (@viewsdey) June 3, 2022