Social media users react to Bawumia's choice of Ghana Card over 1,000 interchanges

Sat, 16 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia made a bold statement in his recent public outing which has gotten him trending on social media platforms, particularly Twitter.

According to the Vice President, he will choose the Ghana Card over a thousand interchanges when pushed to the wall to make a choice.

The Vice President says his choice will be premised on the impact and power of the Ghana Card as compared to interchange in terms of development.

“We have implemented a national identification system and today we have 16 million Ghanaians with unique identities and that is a major transformation. And sometimes a lot of people don’t even appreciate what the impact of the Ghana Card is.

“But if you gave me 1000 interchanges and a Ghana Card, I will choose the Ghana Card because it is more impactful,” Dr. Bawumia said on Thursday while speaking at the Accra Business School.

The comment by the Vice President has elicited reactions, mostly funny ones and in some instances critical among social users who have been left unimpressed about the premium placed on Ghana Card over infrastructure development.

Some are calling on the Vice President not to use any interchange in the country.

Others have also attempted to ‘shop’ or pay for services with their Ghana Card as Dr. Bawumia seemed to suggest that it could solve a myriad of problems even amid an economic crunch.

See below some reactions on social media platforms

















DS/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
