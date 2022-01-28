Social media users react to E-Levy townhall meeting

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Whiles government readies itself to resubmit the contentious E-Levy before parliament for approval, it has organized a town hall meeting on the controversial matter as part of stakeholder engagement.



The townhall meeting according to the government was to afford it the opportunity to explain the essence of the E-Levy as well as taking feedback and inputs from relevant stakeholders on the levy which has since its announcement in the 2022 budget statement sharply divided public opinion.



Speakers at the event who made presentations on behalf of the government urged the citizenry to embrace the new tax policy as it was going to afford the country to finance its own development and also do away with borrowing from the international market.



The meeting once again ignited a conversation on various social media platforms particularly Twitter, the majority of whose users still stand opposed to the tax.

Whiles some argue that it will impose an excessive financial burden on them, others say it will force them to discontinue the usage of electronic transaction platforms.



The E-Levy charges are insane. It seems the government indirectly want to use that to Collapse Momo businesses so people will go back to using Banks. — Da Don (@Opresii) January 27, 2022

the attempt to make it look like, it will take the momo tax to develop Ghana no dey make sense like dema gray hair for their heads top.



Oil money, cocoa, timber, gold, manganese, diamond, bauxite and huge borrowings didn't help. what momo tax fit do ? — EloRm???????????????? (@elorm_fcb) January 27, 2022

From now onwards I don’t do Momo, only bank and BTC transactions. We can meet as well.???? — ???????????? (@_____jaee) January 27, 2022

Ladies have you seen the E-Levy? You be woman a ask for momo this vals day you'll see — Bálô (@real_Balo) January 27, 2022

- Very lazy



- It is exorbitant



- It is regressive. It is going to take us back after decades to centuries of digital advancements in digital transactions.



- It's likely to kill small businesses that depend on momo and people who are into mini importation's businesses https://t.co/o4KlsojeCw — BigDæk (@DessiDarl_) January 27, 2022

This honorable isn’t serious E-Levy will badly affect Momo.



|| Salisu || pic.twitter.com/ecfdrylKTL — The Prosper (@TheProsperGh) January 27, 2022

This e-levy that the gov't it's bent on passing it, will just motivate robbery attacks, especially preying on small business scale owners who wouldn't save at the bank and their momo as well, will keep money's at home and these thieves will come for them...this gov't is shite ???? pic.twitter.com/pTnUtUUHWA — Papae GH ???????? (@AkwasiPae) January 27, 2022

What Ghanaians are not being told about the E-levy this gov't want to introduce by force:



1. E-levy will not only affect MOMO only but your bank transfers, ATM transactions and online purchases.



2. E-levy will affect your personal account to account transfers. #SayNoToELevy https://t.co/3tO8oSWDpV — Alhaji Oluwasegun ???????????????? (@Alhajiolusegu) January 27, 2022

With these rates , Momo business is about to collapse. People will change the mode of transaction now. Have they thought about the businesses that will collapse and those who will go unemployed? The E-levy surely isn’t cool. #ELevy pic.twitter.com/xn8nDoE90d — Frisky ???? (@iansuzir) January 27, 2022

How is it that if i go to a Restaurant to buy food, taxes have been included in the bill. And if i decide to pay wit Momo i have to pay an extra 1.75 as tax again. Jst on the fact that i decided to pay with Momo. All this is going to do is collapse Momo https://t.co/bDY5T2ue3l — Ex-it???? (@eexit_bit) January 27, 2022

Now if you want to send money don’t do MoMo. Go house to house pic.twitter.com/IAQDVyaX3Y — Agenda Nyame????????????‍????????????‍???? (@afrikanbars) January 27, 2022