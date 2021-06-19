Social media users react to video of Dag Heward Mills allegedly attacking Otumfuo

• Dag Heward-Mills in the viral video spoke against the respect accorded Otumfuo

• In his wisdom, Otumfuo has not done much to warrant the respect



• The video has received reactions from social media



A video of the leader of the Lighthouse Chapel International, Bishop Dag Heward Mills, allegedly attacking the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has been making the rounds on social media, eliciting various responses.



In the alleged video, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills is heard accusing the Otumfuo of dabbling in self-glorification whilst his compatriot kings elsewhere impact the lives of their subjects.



The Lighthouse church leader noted that Otumfuo gets praised for things which in his wisdom are of no value to the national development as well as the development of the Ashante people.



He lamented as an influential member of Ghanaian society, the Asantehene is supposed to a source of development but that seems not to be the case.

“If the Otumfuo or whoever is there is the real king of the people when he goes, we say this is what he did for the Asante people…not that he ate more food, travelled to Europe or had more wives and children.



“That is not the art of being a king…even two-year-olds have birthday parties and every day there is a celebration…one year, 40 days…that is all,” he said.



He also took issues with the description of Otumfuo as the ‘King Solomon of the 21st century.



He said that unlike Otumfuo who has not undertaken and recognizable developmental project, the Biblical King Solomon was revered for his good works and impact on his people.



"Do you know what King Solomon built?…Be very careful when you're giving such a nickname to somebody…we are often the most useless types of kings that ever existed,” he added.



On social media, the reactions have been diverse whilst some people believe in Heward Mills, others have chastised him for going after the Asantenhene.

Read some reactions below





"If the Otumfuo or whoever is there is the real king of the people, when he goes we say this is what he did for the Asante people...not that he ate more food, travelled to Europe or had more wives and children." pic.twitter.com/k0zbyvYRyS — Che???????????????????????? (@CheEsquire) June 18, 2021

Other tribes disrespecting Otumfuo is really funny. Seriously — Kwaku O.???????? (@kwakurafiki2) June 18, 2021

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills had a meeting with some pastors and elders of his church and decided to put the reign of Otumfuo as the Asantehene under strict scrutiny.



Among many things, Bishop Heward described Otumfuo as a useless king who only organizes funerals and anniversaries. pic.twitter.com/gV7bZpgI6O — BrightBrains (@BrightBrains_) June 18, 2021

they get a lot of resources available to them. The availability of these resources helps them to build nothing beneficial only mega churches and they begin to see themselves as more useful as traditional authority. The difference here is the bloodline of leadership; money. — The Asante Nation (@Ashanti_Kingdom) June 18, 2021

Your frustrations borne out of your inferiority complex should not let you disrespect Otumfuo. He hasn’t bought respect for himself, we the children and benefactors of the golden stool know who we serve. Nana nya nkwa da.... Piawww pic.twitter.com/yOSlNbw7VN — i talk God most of the times !! (@yourMPgabbi) June 18, 2021

You are ranting of Otumfuo not contributing, really? What have you and your church contributed as a quota to Ghana’s development? Other churches are building schools and hospitals for government to take over. Church of Pentecost recently built a world class prison camp — The Asante Nation (@Ashanti_Kingdom) June 18, 2021

I’m not even fond of chiefs, but I’m disgusted by Bishop Dag’s comments. — Nana Ama Agyemang Asante (@JustNanaAma) June 18, 2021

Oh, he trashed Otumfuo and other Ghanaian chiefs for focusing only on funerals and anniversaries. I don't like chiefs, and I have issues with my elders in Kumasi, but a pastor who has spent his entire career demonizing traditional systems shouldn’t be talking about them. — Nana Ama Agyemang Asante (@JustNanaAma) June 18, 2021

He should just look at his four other fingers that are pointing at him as he tries so hard to point one at the chiefs. — ???? ???????? ????????????????....???????? (@Lexwils02) June 18, 2021

We Taya plus otumfuo this otumfuo that.. even God koraa people dey criticise him sometimes ???? — ABII NI WOO AHE NU (@LawerFranklin) June 18, 2021