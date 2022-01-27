Social media users ‘roast’ Nhyiaeso MP over ‘they can’t do anything’ E-levy comment

Stephen Amoah, Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso

Majority, Minority clash over E-levy persists

Parliament awaits resubmission of Bill from Finance Minister



Government starts stakeholder consultations over E-levy



Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah, has courted social media ire after he made comments to the effect that the Majority Group in Parliament will pass the Electronic Transactions Bill (E-levy) come what may.



In an interview with Accra-based TV3, the MP reiterates the need for the E-levy and slams the Minority – who are doggedly opposed to it – for doing so just for political reasons.



"We will pass it, we, we will pass it at the right time, they can't do anything. We are in government. If they claim they want to make us unpopular, why won't they stop? Because they know this is going to transform and change the lives of Ghanaians."

"They know this is going to reverse the consequences of the COVID-19, they know this is going to put our fiscal space in the right perspective, and they are afraid that Ghanaians will continue to build their goodwill and confidence in this government," he stated.



But for some Twitter users, his views were not as problematic as the posture that he kept in defending the bill that as sharply divided Parliament as it has public opinion and for which the government has started stakeholder consultations ahead of resubmission of the bill next week.



Below are some of the critical tweets





Is this guy okay? So myopic to think it’s only minority MPs opposing the e-levy. Do these people live in a different country or what? ????????‍♂️ https://t.co/vFKArfrYCF — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) January 26, 2022

You see this guy? He's so confident because he knows he will say this and still remain in Parliament. He comes from a Constituency in a region where where they say even a goat standing on his party's ticket will win. I don't blame him, I blame those who vote for guys like this https://t.co/OELJqHzdaV — Mfantseman Henᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@EgyaAmakye) January 26, 2022

Has this idiot forgotten that same minority MPs supported & approved over gh¢260b they've borrowed in last 5yrs and couldn't show anything for?



If he isn't so myopic & stupid why would he think only NDC MPs or NDC members rejecting this unconstitutional criminal E-LEVY? https://t.co/eYEMS7Xt99 — Peter Doe Drury Jnr ????????✨ (@PeterDoeJnr1) January 26, 2022

We will show you who has power soon . Go ahead and pass it https://t.co/Iwm4AT2GJw — Pastor Kofi_Ike ???????????????? (@Kofi_Kwarteng) January 26, 2022

Politicians have a weird way of thinking. They don’t even know the difference between voice of citizens and that of their opponents. They lump all of us together and bully us. https://t.co/RV1GoRjeIn — kwasi Adjei (@allenROCKZ_) January 26, 2022

Greedy politicians, he should drop out of his land cruiser one day and walk on the street, go to the market places and feel the struggle people are going through . When he comes back to his senses he won’t approve stupid levies imposed on the citizens when he enter that chamber. https://t.co/fBzQp7ZXSB — SkinnyBoiGh (@godmensah04) January 26, 2022