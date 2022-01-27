Social media users ‘roast’ Nyiaeso MP over ‘they can’t do anything’ E-levy comment

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah, has courted social media ire after he made comments to the effect that the Majority Group in Parliament will pass the Electronic Transactions Bill (E-levy) come what may.
In an interview with Accra-based TV3, the MP reiterates the need for the E-levy and slams the Minority – who are doggedly opposed to it – for doing so just for political reasons.
"We will pass it, we, we will pass it at the right time, they can't do anything. We are in government. If they claim they want to make us unpopular, why won't they stop? Because they know this is going to transform and change the lives of Ghanaians."
"They know this is going to reverse the consequences of the COVID-19, they know this is going to put our fiscal space in the right perspective, and they are afraid that Ghanaians will continue to build their goodwill and confidence in this government," he stated.
But for some Twitter users, his views were not as problematic as the posture that he kept in defending the bill that as sharply divided Parliament as it has public opinion and for which the government has started stakeholder consultations ahead of resubmission of the bill next week.
Below are some of the critical tweets
Is this guy okay? So myopic to think it’s only minority MPs opposing the e-levy. Do these people live in a different country or what? ????????♂️ https://t.co/vFKArfrYCF— Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) January 26, 2022
You see this guy? He's so confident because he knows he will say this and still remain in Parliament. He comes from a Constituency in a region where where they say even a goat standing on his party's ticket will win. I don't blame him, I blame those who vote for guys like this https://t.co/OELJqHzdaV— Mfantseman Henᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@EgyaAmakye) January 26, 2022
Has this idiot forgotten that same minority MPs supported & approved over gh¢260b they've borrowed in last 5yrs and couldn't show anything for?— Peter Doe Drury Jnr ????????✨ (@PeterDoeJnr1) January 26, 2022
If he isn't so myopic & stupid why would he think only NDC MPs or NDC members rejecting this unconstitutional criminal E-LEVY? https://t.co/eYEMS7Xt99
We will show you who has power soon . Go ahead and pass it https://t.co/Iwm4AT2GJw— Pastor Kofi_Ike ???????????????? (@Kofi_Kwarteng) January 26, 2022
Politicians have a weird way of thinking. They don’t even know the difference between voice of citizens and that of their opponents. They lump all of us together and bully us. https://t.co/RV1GoRjeIn— kwasi Adjei (@allenROCKZ_) January 26, 2022
Greedy politicians, he should drop out of his land cruiser one day and walk on the street, go to the market places and feel the struggle people are going through . When he comes back to his senses he won’t approve stupid levies imposed on the citizens when he enter that chamber. https://t.co/fBzQp7ZXSB— SkinnyBoiGh (@godmensah04) January 26, 2022
“We, we will pass it at the right time. They can't do anything.— kanyir (@AmaTuffet) January 26, 2022
[...]
“They know this is going to change the lives of Ghanaians.”
Meanwhile the Ghanaians you are supposedly doing this for are telling you this is too much.
Wtf is wrong with these people? Ah? https://t.co/rLV76pXLsS
