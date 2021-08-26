Social media users shocked by UDS SRC's 'alleged' GH¢63,000 bus terminal

The new bus terminal at UDS

• The cost of the bus terminal has generated interest on social media

• Some social media users are concerned with repirts of alleged corruption in tertiary institutions



• The terminal reportedly cost GH¢,63,175



Some social media users have been left shocked by cost of a bus terminal constructed by the Students’ Representatives Council of the University of Development Studies, UDS.



A photo of the said terminal, which allegedly cost GH¢,63,175, has been circulating on social media for the past two days with people expressing shock over the end product and attendant cost of the project.



Most commenters are concerned that student leadership have been infected with the virus of inflating costs of projects and in the case of the terminal, student leaders were clearly fleecing their colleagues.

They are worried that with the tertiary leadership serving as a platform for national positions, the future of the country appears bleak if student leaders engage in such acts of financial misappropriation.



Some have also called on the school to come out and clarify issues around the rather expensive terminal.



The UDS issue follows similar uproar that greeted a budget estimate presented by the SRC of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in March this year.



Despite little activity to mark their SRC week celebration, the budget presented by executives was a little shy of GH¢100,000.



Read some comments below relative to the UDS bus terminal

UDS taking notes from NPP government led by Prime Minister Gabby Otchere Darko pic.twitter.com/7S7PZYt44k — In an abusive Relationship with Ghana Government (@tayadghanaman) August 25, 2021

How true is this please. How can you use that amount of money to put up a single structure like this. Eii UDS President, Tamale Campus pic.twitter.com/YZG4FcJmiU — Obeng Emmanuel (@ObengEm38123638) August 25, 2021







UDS SRC says this bus stop cost GHS 63,000. Eiiiii????‍♂️.



The corruption at the student leadership level is mind-blowing.#YouDontFeedMe pic.twitter.com/AeHVi1oagi — @The Writer (@JOELESHUN4) August 25, 2021

Ahhh wait. UDS? Bus? What happen to the motorbikes? https://t.co/ZdeRY4hdlv — Africas Finest???????????????? (@djmillzygh) August 24, 2021

UDS Tamale campus is not different as the 2020/2021 SRC in collaboration with the local NUGS of the university of Development studies, has spent a whooping sum of Ghc63,175.47 on a single bus terminal and a relaxation bench at Tamale campus pic.twitter.com/WqoxW4Hd09 — JP STYLES ???? (@Jpstyles8) August 23, 2021

Very pathetic how this UDS SRC has spent successful on this useless bus stop terminal May prosterity judge us all https://t.co/OVajVfnDQ0 — The Tilapia Guy (@TheTilapiaGuy) August 24, 2021

#UDS Bus Terminal Information reaching me is that, Mr. Lukman has advised himself together with the other executives. Now the new contract is to demolish the bus terminal. The demolishing cost is Gh¢13,045.78



As3m Aba???? — Abra GH (@DoGood27) August 25, 2021