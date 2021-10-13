Sodomy teacher discharged from Magistrate court, heads to Tamale Circuit court

He will be arraigned before the Tamale Circuit court on Thursday, October 14

The Salaga Magistrate Court presided over by His Worship, Frederick Tieme Khar, has discharged the suspect in the alleged Sodomy case at Kulpi Junior High School Natomah Otabel.

The police prosecutor Chief Inspector Charles Nimako Kowuah prayed the court to discharge the accused person in order for the case to be moved to the circuit court in Tamale.



Before discharging the accused person, the magistrate indicated the court does not have jurisdiction over the case and that the case be sent to the appropriate court of jurisdiction.



Facts of the case



The accused person is a social studies teacher at Kulpi R/C Junior High School in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.



On Thursday, September 23, 2021, five of the victims confided in a female teacher of the school that their social studies teacher Natomah Yamousah Otabel has been sexually harassing them by having unnatural canal knowledge with them at the teachers quarters through the anus without using a condom with the pretest of sending them.



The female teacher on hearing this informed the Headmaster and assistant headmaster of the school.

The Headmaster invited the victims to his office and after questions, the victims indicated that several others have also been sexually harassed by the accused person.



The accused was later invited and when asked admitted to the allegations.



The Headmaster then informed the East Gonja Municipal Director of Education who also reported the matter to the police after sensing danger that the community was mobilizing to attack the accused person.



The accused person was arrested by police on September 27 following a report by the Municipal Director of Education.



“The accused person in his caution statement confessed to the crime”



Rearrest

The accused person upon discharge by the Salaga Magistrate Court was rearrested by the Salaga District police.



He will be arraigned before the Tamale Circuit court on Thursday, October 14.



Medical examination report



The cost of medical examination has been paid by the Member of parliament for Salaga South Hajia Zuweira Ibrahimah and Developing Kids Ghana a Non-governmental organization.



The report is yet to be submitted to police.