0
Menu
News

Sofoline footbridge underway– Kwadaso MCE discloses

Sofoline Interchange1 Sofoline interchange

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region, Mr. Richmond Agyenim Boateng, has said plans are underway to construct a footbridge on the Sofoline road to aid pedestrian crossing.

This follows several incidents of pedestrians and traders being knocked down by vehicles at the Sofoline intersection of the Kumasi-Sunyani highway.

People have called for the construction of a footbridge to ensure the safety of pedestrians.

Speaking to Class91.3FM’s Ashanti regional correspondent on the sidelines of the election of a Presiding Member for the Municipality on Wednesday, 9 March 2022, the MCE said: “For now, what I can say is that we’re coming to construct a footbridge”.

“We’re about to construct a footbridge for pedestrians”.

“So, it’s an overpass because we already have an underpass, although people barely pass there due to security reasons”, he said.

“They [pedestrians] won’t be allowed to cross the road like they’re doing now. For now, there are cameras [there] 24 hours”.

“So, we’ll construct an overpass to ensure that people do not cross the road again”.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bullion van heists: Agyenim-Boateng questions Police
Mahama reacts to Supreme Court ruling
Bridget Otoo sends message to IGP
Presenter ‘fights’ for Mahama, questions Samira
How some foreign news websites reported Wontumi’s bid for Chelsea
The Supreme Court justices who ruled that Deputy Speakers can vote
We shall meet on the floor – Sam George to NPP MP over court ruling
Security analyst suspects foul play in killing of police bullion van robbers
Supreme Court throws out Assin North MP's application
Minority reacts to Supreme Court ruling on Joe Wise