1
Menu
News

Sogakope: Missing 17-year old boy found dead

Soga Boy.jpeg Obed Johnson Kotoku Deh was reported dead

Sat, 5 Mar 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

A 17-year-old boy, Obed Johnson Kotoku Deh, who was reported missing some four days ago in Sogakope, in the South Tongu District of the Volta region has been found dead.

The deceased, an immediate past school prefect of the Sogakope E.P Basic school was reported to have left home on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at about 6:30 pm but failed to return home.

A search for him was intensified after an official complaint was made to the police in Sogakope. Sadly, at about 9:00 am Friday morning, his body was found in an under-bridge water body near the Sogakope GRIDCO station on the Sogakope-Fievie Duhamel road.

According to Starr News sources, even though the body was found decomposing, no part of it was detected missing.

The body has since been deposited at the Sogakope District hospital morgue awaiting autopsy while investigations continue.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Grand P proposes to his heavily endowed girlfriend on TV
An evacuee’s harrowing experience from Ukraine
A look at Kwadwo Safo Jnr’s magnificent home and luxurious fleet of cars
Show some respect to Bono chiefs – Akufo-Addo told
Nigeria announce squad for Ghana games
Kwesi Pratt slams Ghanaians supporting Ukraine
Former NPP MP for Birim North passes on
Ethiopia FA mocks Wahab Adams’ nationality switch claim
Otto Addo drops experienced Wakaso, 6 others for Nigeria game
Coach abandons four Ghanaian players to join Ukraine soldiers to fight Russia