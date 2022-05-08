3
Soldier allegedly beats suspected thief to pulp at Kasoa

Soldier Beats The victim is receiving treatment at the hospital

Sun, 8 May 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

A military officer who has been identified as Solomon Ntow has allegedly led a mob action against a civilian Michael Obassi, a foreign national who was suspected to be a thief.

Even though some opinion leaders of the Millennium City community (Kasoa) where the incident took place suggested that the suspect to be taken to the police station, the soldier objected claiming that he has no trust in the police.

He actively engaged in the action until the victim who is believed to have stolen a motorbike a few days ago fell unconscious after his head was hit with shovels and clubs.

Some residents shocked by the action of the military officer in an interview condemned his conduct and called for an immediate investigation into the matter since they believe the suspect is not a thief.

Chief Eliyasu Abdul Wahab, Millennium City Zongo Chief, while advising the public to desist from instant justice, called the Ghana Armed Forces Command to bring Solomon Ntow to book.

Meanwhile, the Millennium City District Police Command which dispatched personnel to the scene failed to arrest the military officer and has remained quiet over the matter.

The victim is receiving treatment at the hospital.

