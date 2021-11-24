Soldier allegedly shoots man dead at Bimbilla

The deceased, who was a security man, was allegedly shot in the stomach by a Military personnel

A resident of Bimbilla, Fusheini Osman has allegedly been shot to death by a soldier at Bimbilla in the Nanumba North District of the Northern Region.

The incident occurred on the night of Tuesday, 23 November 2021.



The deceased, who was a security man, was allegedly shot in the stomach by Military personnel while on a motorbike.



Mr. Osman was initially taken to the Bimbilla hospital and later transferred to the Tamale hospital where he died.

Residents of the town, who were angered by the incident, gathered at the hospital threatening to stage a protest over the killing of the security man.



Security personnel had to be deployed to the town to ensure calm.